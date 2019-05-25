×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Terry will manage Chelsea before Lampard does, says Wise

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    25 May 2019, 14:10 IST
Frank Lampard and John Terry - cropped
Frank Lampard and John Terry during their time at Chelsea

John Terry could beat Frank Lampard in the "race against each other" to become Chelsea boss, according to former Blues captain Dennis Wise.

Reports have linked Derby County manager Lampard with a return to Stamford Bridge amid rumours Maurizio Sarri could seek a switch back to his native Italy.

Lampard, 40, spent more than a decade with the London club as a player and has reached the Championship play-off final in first season in charge of Derby.

He will share a touchline with former team-mate Terry at Wembley on Monday and it is the Aston Villa assistant that Wise views as a stronger choice to land the Chelsea job first.

"If I had to have a bet, if I was really pressed, then I would say John will get the Chelsea job before Frank," Wise told the Sun.

"They will both want it, I'm sure of that and it is a race against the clock — a race against each other — in many ways.

"John is doing it differently to Frank because he has gone in as an assistant at Villa to Dean Smith — and that's a shrewd move. It means he can listen to some conversations in the manager's office that he has never heard before.

"Players can look up to, respect and admire people like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti out on the training field, or the way they conduct themselves around the club.

Advertisement

"What the players don't see is the planning, preparation, the tactical analysis and conversations that go on inside the manager's office."

Terry took up a coaching role at Villa in October after captaining the club in their play-off final defeat to Fulham 12 months ago.

The ex-England centre-back is said to be in the sights of Middlesbrough, who are searching for a new manager following the dismissal of Tony Pulis.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
Chelsea news: Chelsea legend feels that Sarri has been treated unfairly, John Terry talking about his superstitions and more | 28 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues could move for Frank Lampard as next manager 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should appoint Frank Lampard as next manager
RELATED STORY
Mourinho deserves chance to rebuild career, says Drogba
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Terry is a true Chelsea legend
RELATED STORY
Petr Cech retires: Best XI to have played with the Czech goalkeeper - Only 2 Arsenal players make the list
RELATED STORY
Lampard cools talk over Chelsea job
RELATED STORY
4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Interim Managers
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Blues will allow club to poach Sarri if compensation fees are met 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us