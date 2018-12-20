×
Tottenham confirm Son to join South Korea's Asian Cup squad late

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    20 Dec 2018, 14:20 IST
Son Heung-min
Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min will miss two of South Korea's group games at the Asian Cup to remain available for Tottenham, according to the Premier League club.

The 26-year-old has been included in South Korea's squad for the tournament, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates between January 5 and February 1.

But Spurs confirmed on Thursday that Son will miss his nation's matches against the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan before linking up with his international team-mates for their last Group C game against China.

Son will therefore be available to face Manchester United in the Premier League on January 13, but he will likely miss the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea later that month.

The forward opened the scoring in Spurs' 2-0 win at local rivals Arsenal on Wednesday to help Mauricio Pochettino's side book their place in the last four.

Son has also been in fine form in the Premier League, contributing three goals in his last five appearances.

Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is the only other Premier League player included in South Korea's squad.

Son captained the country to glory at the under-23 tournament at the Asian Games earlier this year, securing exemption from national service.

