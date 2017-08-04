Twitter reacts to Neymar's €222m PSG move
Neymar completed his world-record ?222million move to Paris Saint-Germain and we looked at how Twitter reacted.
It is the jaw-dropping deal that has stunned world football after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG met Neymar's €222million release clause to lure the 25-year-old Brazil international to the French capital in a world-record transfer.
On Thursday, Neymar signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €30m annually.
Neymar – set to wear the number 10 shirt for PSG – will be presented in Paris on Friday.
And footballers, both past and present, have reacted to the incredible transfer on Twitter.
Wearing No. 10 for PSG, @neymarjr. Has a nice ring to it, don't you think?! pic.twitter.com/93EJArPYtk— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017
Bem vindo meu amigo @neymarjr ! pic.twitter.com/I97M9o7ydf— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) August 3, 2017
How are UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations holding up these days?— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 3, 2017
Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X— Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017
Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa @neymarjr ! Ha sido un placer compartir momentos contigo!! Que seas muy feliz! Un fuerte abrazo !!! pic.twitter.com/0sAs0ZPQio— Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) August 3, 2017
Best of luck in your new adventure bro! I'll never forget all the great times we've had in these last three years together. Big hug!! pic.twitter.com/2E26cjtVlV— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) August 3, 2017
It was a great pleasure to have lived all those unforgettable moments with you my brother. Wish you the best. Always... @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/gg22M4tVqQ— Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) August 3, 2017