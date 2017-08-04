Twitter reacts to Neymar's €222m PSG move

Neymar completed his world-record ?222million move to Paris Saint-Germain and we looked at how Twitter reacted.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 05:03 IST

Neymar celebrates a goal for Barcelona

It is the jaw-dropping deal that has stunned world football after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG met Neymar's €222million release clause to lure the 25-year-old Brazil international to the French capital in a world-record transfer.

On Thursday, Neymar signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €30m annually.

Neymar – set to wear the number 10 shirt for PSG – will be presented in Paris on Friday.

And footballers, both past and present, have reacted to the incredible transfer on Twitter.

Wearing No. 10 for PSG, @neymarjr. Has a nice ring to it, don't you think?! pic.twitter.com/93EJArPYtk — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017

How are UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations holding up these days? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 3, 2017

Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X — Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017

Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa @neymarjr ! Ha sido un placer compartir momentos contigo!! Que seas muy feliz! Un fuerte abrazo !!! pic.twitter.com/0sAs0ZPQio — Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) August 3, 2017

Best of luck in your new adventure bro! I'll never forget all the great times we've had in these last three years together. Big hug!! pic.twitter.com/2E26cjtVlV — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) August 3, 2017