Twitter reacts to Neymar's €222m PSG move

Neymar completed his world-record ?222million move to Paris Saint-Germain and we looked at how Twitter reacted.

by Omnisport
News 04 Aug 2017, 05:03 IST
Neymar-Cropped
Neymar celebrates a goal for Barcelona

It is the jaw-dropping deal that has stunned world football after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG met Neymar's €222million release clause to lure the 25-year-old Brazil international to the French capital in a world-record transfer.

On Thursday, Neymar signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €30m annually.

Neymar – set to wear the number 10 shirt for PSG – will be presented in Paris on Friday.

And footballers, both past and present, have reacted to the incredible transfer on Twitter.

 

