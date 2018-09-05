Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA to review away-goals rule after coaches call for change

Omnisport
NEWS
News
784   //    05 Sep 2018, 12:45 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

UEFA intends to review the away-goals rule in continental competition after leading coaches suggested the time is right for a change.

Giorgio Marchetti, deputy secretary general of European football's governing body, confirmed it would "open a discussion" on the future of the rule used to split teams who are level on aggregate in knockout ties in the Champions League and Europa League.

"The coaches think that scoring goals away is not as difficult as it was in the past," Marchetti told reporters. "They think the rule should be reviewed and that's what we will do.

"They consider the situation in football has changed and the weight of the away goals is not the same as many years ago when the rule was introduced."

The rule was first used in the European Cup Winners' Cup of 1965 as a way of settling ties that finished level, so as to avoid the prospect of deciding the result with a coin toss or a replay at a neutral venue, which was a far greater logistical challenge than it is today.

Marchetti spoke after the annual Elite Club Coaches Forum in Nyon, which is used to swap ideas with UEFA about possible improvements to the game and debate the future of the continent's top tournaments.

Along with the away-goals rule, the use of VAR and the technical and tactical aspects of last season's tournaments, attendees also called for a unified end to the transfer window.

A number of coaches are said to have been frustrated this year by the different closing dates for individual countries and leagues.

"We discussed the summer transfer windows - the coaches were of the view that there should be a unified window - and that the window should not overlap with the start of competitions," Marchetti said.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel were among the coaches to attend, along with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The others included Carlo Ancelotti of Napoli, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, Rafa Benitez of Newcastle United, Sergio Conceicao of Porto, Paulo Fonseca of Shakhtar Donetsk, Marseille's Rudi Garcia and Senol Gunes of Besiktas.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's overhead kick wins UEFA Goal of the Season
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: UEFA confirms AC Milan reinstated to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA fines Guardiola for Champions League dismissal
RELATED STORY
Ceferin nominated for second term as UEFA president
RELATED STORY
AC Milan situation has proved FFP works - UEFA president...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan to appeal Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
Sturm Graz in trouble with UEFA after assistant referee...
RELATED STORY
Fourth substitute to be permitted in Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
20 Sep REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
20 Sep DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
20 Sep BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
20 Sep GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
20 Sep VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
20 Sep RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
20 Sep SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
20 Sep AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
20 Sep OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
20 Sep LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
21 Sep SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
21 Sep ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
21 Sep SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
21 Sep KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
21 Sep AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
21 Sep LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
21 Sep F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
21 Sep OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
21 Sep SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
21 Sep DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
21 Sep RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
21 Sep CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us