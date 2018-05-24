Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Valencia complete permanent Kondogbia signing

    Geoffrey Kondogbia completed a successful season on loan with Valencia from Inter and the LaLiga side have exercised a purchase option.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 17:36 IST
    689
    GeoffreyKondogbia - cropped
    Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia

    Valencia have signed Inter and France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent basis following a successful season on loan at the Mestalla.

    Kondogbia has signed a contract running until 2022 and the transfer fee is reported to be in the region of €25million.

    Valencia have confirmed the 25-year-old's deal contains a release clause of €80m.

    Kondogbia, who joined Inter from Monaco in June 2015, made 31 LaLiga appearances and scored four times this season as Valencia sealed a return to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish.

    However, his form was not good enough to earn a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the 2018 World Cup.

    "Things in football aren't always fair," he told Valencia's club radio station when discussing the snub.

    "I'm proud of my team and myself. I've done my job but it's not just that, there are other factors that count in order to get the call-up.

    "I knew it would be difficult but the most important thing is that we have done a great job and we are happy.

    "The work is done and the performance of each player has improved."

