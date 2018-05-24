Valencia complete permanent Kondogbia signing

Geoffrey Kondogbia completed a successful season on loan with Valencia from Inter and the LaLiga side have exercised a purchase option.

Omnisport NEWS News 24 May 2018, 17:36 IST 689 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia

Valencia have signed Inter and France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent basis following a successful season on loan at the Mestalla.

Kondogbia has signed a contract running until 2022 and the transfer fee is reported to be in the region of €25million.

Valencia have confirmed the 25-year-old's deal contains a release clause of €80m.

Kondogbia, who joined Inter from Monaco in June 2015, made 31 LaLiga appearances and scored four times this season as Valencia sealed a return to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish.

We've got some good news.... pic.twitter.com/0P1BqbBCO1 — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) May 24, 2018

However, his form was not good enough to earn a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the 2018 World Cup.

"Things in football aren't always fair," he told Valencia's club radio station when discussing the snub.

"I'm proud of my team and myself. I've done my job but it's not just that, there are other factors that count in order to get the call-up.

"I knew it would be difficult but the most important thing is that we have done a great job and we are happy.

"The work is done and the performance of each player has improved."