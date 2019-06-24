×
Vinicius 'sure' Mbappe will join Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    24 Jun 2019, 00:00 IST
kylianmbappe-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is "sure" Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain is imminent, while expressing his desire to play alongside Neymar.

Mbappe's future has been the subject of intense speculation since he announced a "new project" might appeal to his desire to take on more authority at club level, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he was "200 per cent sure" the 20-year-old will be remain at Parc des Princes.

Vinicius, who joined Madrid in a €45million switch from Flamengo in July 2018, shed light on his burgeoning friendship with Mbappe and indicated he would back a swoop for the France international or Neymar – or both.

Vinicius told Telefoot: "I want to play with Neymar, for sure, and also with Kylian Mbappe.

"All the Madrid fans dream of having them here, and I know it because I'm there.

"The fans of all teams in the world would like to see Mbappe play under their colours. We do not know each other but we talk a little bit, on Instagram, we send messages.

"I admire him a lot, he's already won several titles when he's only at the beginning of his career, if he came here it would be great."

Madrid have spent heavily in the aftermath of a disappointing 2018-19 season in which they finished third in LaLiga and failed to defend their Champions League crown.

Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Takefusa Kubo have arrived for a combined €308million, but Vinicius claimed another large outlay on Mbappe is in the offing.

"Everyone wants him to come here, and I'm sure he will come soon," said the 18-year-old Brazilian.

"With him, we would win many trophies, that's for sure."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
