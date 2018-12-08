×
Steen goal, Allen shutout leads Blues past Jets 1-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Dec 2018, 09:28 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jake Allen made 26 saves and recorded his first shutout of the season as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night.

Alex Steen scored for the Blues during a second-period power play. The Jets managed just six shots on goal in the third period.

Allen's last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He's 8-7-4 in 21 games this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets, who had their season-long four-game winning streak snapped.

Winnipeg was last shut out in their fourth game of the season, a 3-0 loss in Nashville on Oct. 11.

The Jets, who were starting a four-game homestand, outshot the Blues 13-9 in the scoreless first period. Winnipeg was 0 for 2 on the power play and St. Louis was 0 for 1.

Blues defenseman Robert Bertuzzo blocked a couple of hard shots by Patrik Laine during a Winnipeg power play early in the second period. Laine scored five goals in an 8-4 victory over St. Louis on Nov. 24.

With Jets defenseman Tyler Myers in the penalty box for tripping, defenseman Colton Parayko's shot from the point was redirected in the slot by the Winnipeg-born Steen at 14:56.

The Blues outshot the Jets 13-7 in the second period.

Winnipeg had its fifth power play early in the third, but didn't get a shot at Allen. The Blues got the period's first shot just over six minutes in and then the Jets had another power play, but didn't put the puck on Allen.

Winnipeg still didn't have a shot on goal when Dmitry Kulikov's shot hit the post with 7:10 remaining. A few seconds later, a shot by Myers hit Allen.

NOTES: Jets defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Kulikov were back from injury. Byfuglien missed four games with a concussion and Kulikov sat out 12 with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Josh Morrissey (lower body) missed a second straight game.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Vancouver on Sunday in the first contest of a four-game homestand.

Jets: Hosts Philadelphia on Sunday.

