Tito Ortiz net worth: How much is the MMA fighter-turned-politician worth?

As of 2020, Former UFC champion-turned-politician Tito Ortiz is reportedly worth somewhere between $15 million to $20 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. and MoneyInc.com.

In 2019, Ortiz was estimated to be worth around $20 million.

Tito Ortiz is without a doubt one of the most recognizable figures in the mixed martial arts community. Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, and is widely regarded as one of the promotion's first big stars.

Ortiz debuted at UFC 13 back in 1997. Three years later, he would capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship, and embark on one of the most dominant title runs in UFC history. Ortiz would hold the title from 2000 to 2003 and successfully defend it five times. During his run in the UFC, Ortiz was involved in some of the promotion's most iconic rivalries, namely his feud with Ken Shamrock and with Chuck Liddell.

Following his run in the UFC, Ortiz also went on to have a stint with Bellator, as well as on-off appearances for Golden Boy MMA and Combate Americas. His most recent professional bout came back in October of 2019, when he defeated Alberto El Patron by submission.

In November of 2020, Ortiz became Mayor Pro Tempore in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California. Ortiz was one of three elected candidates to be named to the Huntington Beach City Council. Ortiz was also the largest vote-getter among all 15 candidates who ran, garnering 34,901 votes.

Ortiz is also the CEO of his own clothing line named Punishment Athletics. He also opened a gym named the Punishment Training Center in 2011.

Where does Tito Ortiz rank among the richest MMA fighters?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz is considered as one of the UFC's earliest stars, and his popularity has helped him rake in the dough.

But where does Tito Ortiz rank among the richest MMA fighters? According to MoneyInc.com, Ortiz is right in the middle of the pack of the top 20 richest MMA fighters in 2020, listing him as the tenth richest MMA fighter as of 2020.

MoneyInc.com has Ortiz's net worth at an estimated $15 million. He's worth more than the likes of Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Jose Also, Jon Jones, and even Ronda Rousey.

Ahead of Ortiz are major draws such as Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and BJ Penn.

With an estimated net worth of $110 million, Conor McGregor is listed as the richest MMA fighter today.