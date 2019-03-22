×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3-time champ Venus Williams wins opening match at Miami Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    22 Mar 2019, 08:24 IST
AP Image

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match Thursday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.

Williams, making her 20th appearance in the tournament, won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when the event was played on Key Biscayne. It moved this year to the Miami Dolphins' complex, and Williams played in the stadium.

Cori Gauff, a 15-year-old wild card from Delray Beach, Florida, became the youngest player since 2009 to win a WTA Tour match when she beat Catherine McNally 6-3, 6-4.

Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, also earned her first WTA Tour victory. She beat Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is the sister of 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova won her opening match by beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

Associated Press
NEWS
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Game from quick exit, Venus Williams wins at Australian Open
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarterfinal 4: Venus Williams vs Angelique Kerber, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams wins Australian Open return; Venus gets by
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: 4 players with most singles titles
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Simona Halep vs Venus Williams: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 unbreakable records of Serena Williams
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Osaka wins, Djokovic match delayed by rain at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us