Unseeded Parthasarathy upsets GM Ghosh

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Parathasarathy R snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against GM Diptayan Ghosh in a third round match of the 11th Mumbai Mayor's Cup International Open Chess Tournament here today.

The game started with Modern Defence and both the players were going head to head until GM Ghosh (ELO 2536) brought his experience to the table to gain a slight advantage.

A round move of queen swung the fortune back in favour of Parthasarathy (ELO 1916) but his rival was quick to make a comeback and regain the advantage on the 33rd move.

With two rooks v/s a bishop and a rook, Ghosh was poised to win the game, but a move of bishop by Parthsarathy made the position worse for Ghosh who later lost the game in 65 moves.

Top-ranked Indian Sandipan Chanda did not waver, unlike Ghosh, against compatriot Meenal Gupta.

He opted for Sicilian Defense, Scheveningen Variation and gained an edge after 17 moves. With a regular exchange of pieces, Sandipan won the exchange and later the game in 42 moves.

Top seed GM Kravtsiv ( ELO 2662, UKR) made short work of India's Pranesh M (ELO 1983) and scored a 3rd successive win over an Indian to join Sandipan in the lead along with 12 other players at the end of round 3.

Playing with white he opted for English opening. Pranesh found it difficult to handle the strong attack in the middle game and accepted the defeat in 19 moves.

GM Amanatov Farrukh (ELO 2606, TJK) playing with Maharashtra's upcoming player Mridul Dehankar (ELO 1971) faced Caro Cann defence which he converted to advance variation.

Tphe game was equally poised till the 27th move when Farrukh regained control to win the game in 49 moves.

Results (Round 3): GM Kravtsiv Martyn (2662, UKR) bt Pranesh M (1983, IND); GM Amonatov Farrukh (2605,TJK) bt WCM Mrudul Dehnakar (1971, IND); GM Sandipan Chanda (2571, IND) bt Meenal Gupta (1933, IND); GM Ghosh Diptayan (2536, IND) lost to Parthasarathy R (1916, IND); GM Tran Tuan Minh (2514, VIE) bt Souradip Deb (1884, IND); Nair Sanjeev (1915, IND) lost to FM Erigaisi Arjun (2505, IND); Yash Doke (1850, IND) lost to GM Neverov Valeriy (2492, UKR); Kothari Swapnil (1834, IND) lost to GM Manik Mikulas (2399, SVK)