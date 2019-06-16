×
Berrettini denies Auger-Aliassime first title in Stuttgart Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    16 Jun 2019, 21:26 IST
berrettini-cropped
Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini clinched his third ATP Tour title thanks to a 6-4 7-6 (13-11) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime had a shot at his first title as a senior professional after receiving a walkover when compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew from the semi-finals with a back injury, but Berrettini was ultimately too good on the day for the 18-year-old.

Berrettini enjoyed a strong start to the first set that teed him up nicely for the rest of the match, as the Italian broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in game three.

Auger-Aliassime won three games to love and made seven aces to Berrettini's two in the opener, but he was unable to break back.

The contest was even tighter in the second set, which went with serve all the way until the tie-break, meaning Berrettini avoided being broken all week.

Auger-Aliassime spurned five set points in a dramatic breaker and Berrettini made the most of the reprieve to claim a second title win of the year on his third match point.

