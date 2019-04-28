Berrettini roars back to take second title in Budapest

Hungarian Open champion Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini dominated the final set to deny Filip Krajinovic a maiden ATP Tour title at the Hungarian Open on Sunday.

Krajinovic was bidding to become the ninth first-time ATP Tour champion this year, but Berrettini fought back to win 4-6 6-3 6-1 in testing conditions in Budapest.

The world number 55 emulated his fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato's triumph in the clay-court tournament last year, taking four games in a row in the deciding set to lift the trophy.

Berrettini's triumph was his second on the ATP Tour, having also won in Gstaad last year, although he was crowned Arizona Tennis Classic champion on the Challenger Tour last month.

The 23-year-old Rome native came out on top despite a first-serve percentage of just 50.

Serbian Krajinovic, the world number 105, was only able to secure one break in the match and he was blown away in the deciding set.

The unseeded Berrettini came into the event on the back of a five-match tour-level losing streak, but returned to form in impressive fashion.

"It was a really tough match. The conditions [were tough], it was cold and windy." said Berrettini.

"The balls were moving a lot. So I was really focused on my game. After the first set I just told myself to fight game after game, point after point and I'm really happy because it was really difficult."