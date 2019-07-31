×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cilic advances as Tsonga upsets Khachanov

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Jul 2019, 09:04 IST
MarinCilic - Cropped
Croatian Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic claimed a much-needed win in the Citi Open second round, while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga caused an upset on Tuesday.

Cilic, yet to hit top form this year, battled past Marius Copil 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) to reach the last 16 at the ATP 500 event in Washington.

The Croatian sixth seed and 2014 US Open champion improved to just a 12-10 win-loss record this year thanks to the hard-fought victory.

The only seed to fall on Tuesday was Karen Khachanov, who went down to Tsonga.

Tsonga served 13 aces in a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Khachanov, the second seed losing to the Frenchman for the third time in as many meetings.

Daniil Medvedev, Kyle Edmund and Frances Tiafoe joined Cilic and Tsonga in the third round.

Medvedev eased past wildcard Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 6-4, Edmund crushed Lloyd Harris 6-1 6-4 and Tiafoe was too good for Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, Jack Sock's wait for a first singles win of the year continues after losing 7-5 6-3 to Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios sent down 15 aces on his way to a 7-5 6-4 win over qualifier Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Reilly Opelka edged Christopher Eubanks 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and Yoshihito Nishioka was untroubled by Dan Evans in a 6-4 6-1 victory.

Peter Gojowczyk and Miomir Kecmanovic also advanced after wins over Andrey Rublev and Alexei Popyrin respectively.

Advertisement
Monte Carlo Masters: Tsonga, Cilic and Verdasco bow out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cilic and Khachanov end losing streaks in Madrid
RELATED STORY
'Rusty' Djokovic through in Monte Carlo but Cilic comes unstuck
RELATED STORY
Tsonga claims maiden Washington win, Kyrgios-Tsitsipas fall in doubles blockbuster
RELATED STORY
2019 Monte Carlo Masters: Preview and Draw Analysis
RELATED STORY
Tsonga powers past Zverev in first match on grass for two years
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marin Cilic, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 Round one wrap-up: Big surprises headline the opening two days
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Which players stand a chance to dethrone Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us