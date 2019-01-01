×
Del Potro to miss Australian Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    01 Jan 2019, 00:19 IST
DelPotrocropped
World number five Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a fractured kneecap.

The world number five's 2018 season was cut short after he suffered a heavy fall during a third-round match against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters in August.

Del Potro recently revealed that he was back on court just two months after suffering his latest injury setback.

Yet the Argentine announced on New Year's Eve that he will not be fit for the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne.

He tweeted: "I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback.

"Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I'm happy with my progress. Happy New Year! Enjoy!"

Del Potro won two titles in 2018 and was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.

Omnisport
NEWS
