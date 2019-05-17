×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic and Nadal ruthless in Rome as Federer survives match points against Coric

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    17 May 2019, 03:06 IST
Federer_cropped
Roger Federer battled back from the brink to progress in Rome.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all won twice on Thursday as tournament organisers made up for lost time at the Internazionali d'Italia.

After rain wiped out Wednesday's proceedings in Rome, a busy schedule saw the leading trio appear in both the day and evening sessions - and they all progressed through to the quarter-finals.

However, while Djokovic and Nadal breezed through in both of their outings, Federer was forced to save two match points against Borna Coric before eventually coming through in a tense tie-break in the deciding set.

Earlier in the day, Nick Kyrgios defaulted his match with Casper Ruud after receiving a game penalty for throwing a folding table onto the court during the third set.

The Australian's reaction followed a disputed call early in the third set, though Ruud's run in the tournament ended later on when he lost in straight sets to Juan Martin del Potro, who will face Djokovic next.

Sixth seed Kei Nishikori saw off Taylor Fritz and Jan-Lennard Struff during his two appearances on court, while Fernando Verdasco and Diego Schwartzman also reached the last eight.

 

EASY DOES IT FOR TOP TWO

Advertisement

While pressed into doing overtime, neither Djokovic nor Nadal had to work hard.

Having cruised past Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-1 6-3, top seed Djokovic brushed aside Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-0 to record back-to-back victories after little over two hours of action.

Nadal was even more emphatic in his second outing, thrashing Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 6-0. The Spaniard - still chasing his first title in 2019 after semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and, most recently, Madrid - had earlier dismissed Jeremy Chardy in equally emphatic fashion, their one-sided meeting finishing 6-0 6-1.

Next up will be compatriot Verdasco, who upset seeds Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov to reach the quarters of a clay-court Masters 1000 event for the first time since May 2012.

 

ROGER THE DODGER SURVIVES A SCARE

After saving two match points against Gael Monfils in Madrid last week, Federer once again had to battle back from the brink on clay.

Coric led 6-4 in the deciding tie break but was unable to close out the match on his own serve, hitting a forehand approach into the net. The next point saw Federer hit a service winner to stay alive, and he eventually prevailed 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7) after two hours and 31 minutes on court.

"I got very lucky again today, like in Madrid. It's nice to get lucky I guess sometimes," a relieved Federer told the ATP Tour.

"I've lost a lot of heartbreakers throughout the years so it's nice to win these and the atmosphere was fantastic. People were going crazy. It's exactly how you want the atmosphere to be."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Federer on Friday, the Greek a straight-sets winner over Fabio Fognini in the final match of a packed schedule.

Advertisement
Rome Masters 2019: Roger Federer vs Borna Coric, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Shapovalov to face Djokovic in Rome, misery for Monfils
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: 5 instances when Roger Federer let a critical lead slip away against Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Thiem stuns Federer to book Djokovic semi-final as Nadal marches on
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 Review: Djokovic triumphs, Nadal slips further, Federer makes comeback
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal and his woes against the other 'Big 2'
RELATED STORY
Washout! Djokovic & Federer made to wait after play postponed in Rome
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: What will a 'good performance' constitute for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Roger Federer will retire in 2020
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us