×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic happy after fighting past Fucsovics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Jan 2019, 02:32 IST
Novak Djokovic - cropped
World number one Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic acknowledged he had enjoyed some good fortune when overcoming Marton Fucsovics to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

World number 36 Fucsovics put up an impressive showing against his top-ranked opponent and deservedly claimed the opening set.

However, Djokovic levelled the match when his opponent stopped play on set point for a misguided HawkEye challenge and Fucsovics' level dipped thereafter as the top seed prevailed 4-6 6-4 6-1 to stay on track for a third title in Doha.

"For most of the first two sets actually, he was the better player," said Djokovic, who went on to win a second doubles match in succession with his brother Marko, in an on-court interview.

"I was kind of in a corner and I had to find my way and fight my way through. Luckily I made that break [leading 5-4 in the second set]. I was lucky to hit the line – it was a very close call and that was the turning point."

Next up for Djokovic, who has won his last 12 matches in Qatar, is a meeting with Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian overcame Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka is a potential semi-final opponent for Djokovic. The Swiss beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets on Wednesday, while there were also wins for Roberto Bautista Agut, Dusan Lajovic and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Tomas Berdych continued his comeback from injury with a battling three-sets win over Fernando Verdasco and Marco Cecchinato was handed a walkover when Guido Pella withdrew.

Advertisement

At the Maharashtra Open in Pune, second seed Hyeon Chung was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 by Ernests Gulbis, while top seed Kevin Anderson needed two tie-breaks to get past Laslo Djere.

Gilles Simon, Benoit Paire, Jaume Munar, Steve Darcis, Malek Jaziri and Ivo Karlovic - Gulbis' next opponent - also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Omnisport
NEWS
Djokovic rallies to overcome impressive Fucsovics in Doha
RELATED STORY
Djokovic beats Sousa in straight sets at Paris Masters
RELATED STORY
Djokovic starts new year in style against Dzumhur
RELATED STORY
Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2019: Draw Preview & Analysis
RELATED STORY
Vienna Open: The 3 components of Marton Fucsovics'...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Djokovic grateful for 'rollercoaster' 2018
RELATED STORY
Djokovic ready for new season after Abu Dhabi triumph
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson: Preview & Prediction of...
RELATED STORY
Why the 2019 season is critical to Djokovic and Nadal’s...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us