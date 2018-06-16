Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer back at number one after edging out Kyrgios

Roger Federer did not take long to reach the top of the rankings on his return to action, dethroning Rafael Nadal by beating Nick Kyrgios.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 22:01 IST
89
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action in Germany

Roger Federer came from behind to defeat Nick Kyrgios and reclaim his place at the top of the world rankings, along with a spot in the Stuttgart Open final.

Swiss great Federer skipped the clay-court season as Rafael Nadal consolidated his French Open dominance, but he will now knock the Spaniard off his perch when the updated rankings are released on Monday.

Kyrgios was also returning to action on the grass in Germany, following an elbow injury, yet he could not capitalise on winning the first set, going down 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in Saturday's tense semi-final.

The first set remained on serve, but, in the tiebreak, once Kyrgios won a mini-break to move 3-1 in front after a lengthy rally, he took control in sublime fashion and claimed the set with his first opportunity.

Similarly, however, when Kyrgios lost his serve in game three of the second set, Federer pressed on and struck to break the Australian again, levelling the match comfortably to set up a decider.

Kyrgios recovered his composure to push Federer again in the third and reach another tiebreak, where he took the first mini-break with a mad dash across court to send a forehand shot dipping over the net.

But Federer came roaring back and that set the tone for a back-and-forth finish, before the 20-time grand slam champion seized the initiative from 5-5 to win two straight points and the match.

He will face Milos Raonic in the final after the Canadian defeated defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the last four.

Raonic rescued a break point to serve out the first set after edging in front early on, before winning a tie-break with ease in the second.

"It's a really positive step forward for me. I've played good tennis this week," Raonic said. "I'm very happy with myself and I hope I can continue to improve my level [in the final]."

Number one pressure no concern for Federer in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Federer falls as Zverev, Kyrgios progress in Miami
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios back in the groove with Stuttgart win
RELATED STORY
Federer edges closer to world number one after Pella victory
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer reaches semis in...
RELATED STORY
Federer beats Pella to book Stuttgart Open semifinal place
RELATED STORY
Federer not focused on retaining number one ranking
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios pulls out of French Open
RELATED STORY
Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are ridiculously good, but...
RELATED STORY
10 things you need to know about Nick Kyrgios - Rafael...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us