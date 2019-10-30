Federer pulls out of inaugural ATP Cup
Roger Federer will not take part in the inaugural ATP Cup due to family reasons, meaning Switzerland have been withdrawn from the tournament.
The 20-time grand slam champion announced on Wednesday that he was pulling out of the new 24-team event, which will take place in Australia in January.
"It is with great regret that I am withdrawing from the inaugural ATP Cup event," world number three Federer said in a statement published on the ATP Cup's website.
"When I entered the event last month, it was a really difficult decision because it meant less time at home with the family and a fully intense start to the season.
"After much discussion with both my family and my team about the year ahead, I have decided that the extra two weeks at home will be beneficial for both my family and my tennis.
"It pains me to not be a part of the most exciting new event on the calendar, but this is the right thing to do if I want to continue to play for a longer period of time on the ATP Tour.
"I am sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment my withdrawal may cause for the fans, but I hope you can understand why I made it."
Earlier this week Federer confirmed he would take part in the Paris Masters having won a 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday.
The 38-year-old's decision means Switzerland have been omitted from the ATP Cup as the nation's second-highest ranked player Henri Laaksonen is way outside the top 18.