Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer relieved to 'hang tough' in Cincinnati

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    18 Aug 2018, 13:57 IST
Federercropped
Twenty-time grand slam champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer was relieved to "hang tough" and weather the storm after seeing off compatriot Stan Wawrinka to reach the Cincinnati Masters semi-finals.

The 20-time grand slam champion was in action twice on Friday due to the weather, getting past Leonardo Mayer in straight sets before returning to account for Wawrinka in a quarter-final that was suspended in the second set due to lightning.

Wawrinka produced another encouraging display as he attempts to return to the peak of his powers following knee surgery and was only two points away from the last four before his fellow Swiss secured a 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 victory just before midnight Eastern Time.

Federer, who will face David Goffin in the semi-finals on Saturday, was pleased to get his reward despite not being at his best just over a week before the US Open gets under way.

"I just tried to remember [for] the core of the match, focus on your serve and try to do what we talked with the coach beforehand on the return games, but it was just never really connecting at the right times my way." said the world number two.

"So I just had to hang tough, not get frustrated, and hope that I was not going to throw in a horrible service game or that he was going to connect perfectly. It was a close match today, so I'm just relieved that I got through it somehow."

Wawrinka feels he is making strides ahead of the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows.

He said: "For sure it was a great level. I think I'm playing great in general. I'm playing better every day, every week. Last week [when he reached the third round of the Rogers Cup] was really important and really good for myself, for my tennis, for my confidence….

"I'm happy to see where I am right now. I had a tough match last week against Rafa [Nadal]. Close match, also. Today was against Roger. They are number one and number two in the world. I beat [Diego] Schwartzman, I beat [Kei] Nishikori, so the level is good,

“I need to keep improving, keep working, keep doing the right thing and keep pushing myself. For sure I'm sad and disappointed to lose, but for me it's a big victory for myself after what I had last year. It was exactly one year ago. To see where I was also a few weeks ago, I'm really happy to be here."

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer dispatches Gojowczyk in Cincinnati
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Federer join Cilic, Goffin in Cincinnati semis
RELATED STORY
Federer anxious ahead of Cincinnati comeback
RELATED STORY
Federer wins, Serena loses in Cincy tourney
RELATED STORY
Nadal drops out of Cincinnati, scuttling 'Big 4' reunion
RELATED STORY
Racket-smashing Djokovic reaches Cincinnati semifinals
RELATED STORY
Murray loses in Cincinnati, clearing Federer's path
RELATED STORY
Federer relieved to make winning return
RELATED STORY
Djokovic wins in Cincinnati, Halep's match suspended
RELATED STORY
Williams wins Cincinnati opener; Murray first-round victim
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us