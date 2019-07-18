×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Garcia stunned in Lausanne, Pliskova progresses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Jul 2019, 01:44 IST
bernarda-pera
Bernarda Pera produced an upset victory.

Second seed Caroline Garcia was shocked at the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, downed in straight sets by Bernarda Pera.

Pera, ranked 85th in the world, proved too strong in a 6-2 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final meeting against Xinyun Han.

The left-hander won the last five games of the first set and never looked back and said afterwards her second serve was key.

"You can say I'm satisfied. I played well," Pera said.

"She's a tough opponent and I'm thrilled to be in the next round. I think she was struggling a lot with my second serve.

"I was able to break her a couple of times and that's what made the difference."

Han beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-5 6-4, while Australian Daria Gavrilova was another big name beaten at the event, Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva toppling the seventh seed 6-3 6-2.

Vikhlyantseva will play third seed Alize Cornet in the last eight, the Frenchwoman coasting to a 6-1 6-1 success against Jasmine Paolini.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, Laura Siegemund and Kristyna Pliskova won at the Bucharest Open.

Sixth seed Siegemund defeated Lara Arruabarrena 7-5 6-3 and Pliskova did it even easier, cruising past Ysaline Bonaventure 6-0 6-2.

Martina Di Giuseppe came from behind to topple Varvara Lepchenko 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-3, while Viktoria Kuzmova defeated Jaimee Fourlis 7-5 6-2 in the late match.

Advertisement
Goerges out in Lausanne, Sevastova survives scare
RELATED STORY
Bouchard squanders match point in Lausanne defeat
RELATED STORY
Svitolina suffers first-round Birmingham exit as Pliskova progresses
RELATED STORY
Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid, Pliskova crashes out
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
Gauff backs up Williams win as Halep and Pliskova progress
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Pliskova outlasts Azarenka in three sets
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters 2019 review: Nadal makes roaring comeback, Pliskova triumphs over Konta
RELATED STORY
Pliskova falls to Martic, Muguruza wins Svitolina showdown
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova's Lugano comeback ended by Pliskova in thriller
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us