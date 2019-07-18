Garcia stunned in Lausanne, Pliskova progresses

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 18 Jul 2019, 01:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bernarda Pera produced an upset victory.

Second seed Caroline Garcia was shocked at the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, downed in straight sets by Bernarda Pera.

Pera, ranked 85th in the world, proved too strong in a 6-2 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final meeting against Xinyun Han.

The left-hander won the last five games of the first set and never looked back and said afterwards her second serve was key.

"You can say I'm satisfied. I played well," Pera said.

"She's a tough opponent and I'm thrilled to be in the next round. I think she was struggling a lot with my second serve.

"I was able to break her a couple of times and that's what made the difference."

.@bernarda_pera takes the final four games to knock out No. 2 seed Garcia at @WTA_Lausanne!



She reaches her second quarterfinal of 2019 with a 6-2, 6-4 win--> https://t.co/fOjBnViBOH pic.twitter.com/TeTM1K7FbF — WTA (@WTA) July 17, 2019

Han beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-5 6-4, while Australian Daria Gavrilova was another big name beaten at the event, Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva toppling the seventh seed 6-3 6-2.

Vikhlyantseva will play third seed Alize Cornet in the last eight, the Frenchwoman coasting to a 6-1 6-1 success against Jasmine Paolini.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, Laura Siegemund and Kristyna Pliskova won at the Bucharest Open.

Sixth seed Siegemund defeated Lara Arruabarrena 7-5 6-3 and Pliskova did it even easier, cruising past Ysaline Bonaventure 6-0 6-2.

Martina Di Giuseppe came from behind to topple Varvara Lepchenko 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-3, while Viktoria Kuzmova defeated Jaimee Fourlis 7-5 6-2 in the late match.