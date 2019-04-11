Haddad Maia ends Schmiedlova's title defence

Defending champion Anna Karolina Schmiedlova was shocked by qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, who reached the Bogota Open quarter-finals.

Schmiedlova was eyeing back-to-back titles on the Colombian clay, but Haddad Maia caused a major upset in straight sets on Wednesday.

Haddad Maia prevailed 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (8-6) in a rain-interrupted clash, which lasted two hours, 32 minutes.

"I knew that it was going to be a tough match, she won here last year," Haddad Maia said. "And this is one of the toughest tournaments to play. The conditions make it so tough to play here in Bogota - the ball flies a lot."

Beatriz Haddad Maia advances to the @CopaWTABogota quarterfinals!



— WTA (@WTA) April 10, 2019

Next up is seventh seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, who outlasted Ana Bogdan 6-4 4-6 6-4.

In other results at the WTA tournament, Amanda Anisimova beat Varvara Lepchenko 6-4 6-4 and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano trumped Jelena Ostapenko's conqueror Kristie Ahn 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3.

Shelby Rogers lost 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 against Astra Sharma, Sachia Vickery downed Hiroko Kuwata 6-4 6-2 and Tamara Zidansek topped Irina Khromacheva 4-6 6-1 6-4.