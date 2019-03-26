Halep eliminates Venus, Andreescu's succumbs to injury

Simona Halep moved into the WTA Miami Open quarter-finals at the expense of Venus Williams, while Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire.

Romanian second seed Halep needed two sets and just over an hour to send Williams packing at the Premier Mandatory tournament on Monday.

Andreescu's winning run came to an end after the Canadian sensation succumbed to injury against Anett Kontaveit in the fourth round.

Caroline Wozniacki was also ousted in Miami, where Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova rolled on, Karolina Pliskova progressed and Marketa Vondrousova prevailed.

HALEP BLITZES VENUS

Williams was no match for Halep, who cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win en route to the last eight.

Halep survived a marathon against Polona Hercog in the previous round – which lasted almost three hours – but the 2015 semi-finalist was a class above on Monday.

Three-time champion Williams was bidding to win in Miami for the first time since 2001 but Halep set up a clash with 18th seed Wang Qiang, who beat Wang Yafan 7-5 6-4.

ANDREESCU PROUD OF 'CINDERELLA STORY'

The 18-year-old's match did not go according to plan after she retired when trailing Kontaveit 6-1 2-0.

A right shoulder injury saw Andreescu's 10-match winning streak ended in unfortunate circumstances, after she won her maiden title via the Indian Wells Open.

"I guess this is just a way of my body telling me that it's had enough," Andreescu said. "It's disappointing, but it's part of the sport."

"It's just the way of my body telling me that it's had enough."

"It's been an incredible run... a dream come true."



"Well, now I'm pretty upset with what happened today, so I wasn't really looking back at my time at Indian Wells," she added. "But I guess, now that you mentioned it, I really can't complain with what I have achieved. It's been an incredible run, a Cinderella story, like a lot of you guys said. It's a dream come true, so I'm really pleased."

Next up for Kontaveit is Hsieh Su-wei, who stunned former world number one Wozniacki 6-3 6-7 (0-7) 6-2.

KVITOVA ON TRACK FOR TOP RANKING

Czech third seed Kvitova accounted for Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3 – keeping her quest for the world number one ranking alive.

Kvitova was dominant throughout, hitting 26 winners after a two-hour rain delay against the Frenchwoman.

"I had a quick nap, and, you know, it's always kind of different and difficult coming back to the court. I felt pretty tight in those two games, and I'm very glad that I was able to finish it with good serves in the last game," Kvitova said.

Ashleigh Barty awaits after the 12th seed rallied past Kiki Bertens 4-6 6-3 6-2.