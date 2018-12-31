×
It's important to keep moving forward – Nadal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    31 Dec 2018, 12:34 IST
Nadal-cropped
Spanish star Rafael Nadal

Former world number one Rafael Nadal said he is excited to return to the court following a difficult year hampered by injuries.

Nadal's 2018 season was impacted by injury, with the 17-time grand slam champion completing just one hard-court tournament, while he missed the ATP Finals with an abdominal complaint.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance since retiring in the semi-finals of the US Open in September – the Spanish star beaten by Kevin Anderson at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week.

But having arrived for the Brisbane International ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Nadal is ready to put his injury woes behind him.

"After a period of time off, with some injuries is good to be back," Nadal said in Brisbane.

"Like I said a couple of days ago in Abu-Dhabi, for me is important to keeping doing steps forward not making steps back.

"It is frustrating to be injured for a long time so I want to take care of my body, I want to do the things the right way and I really hope this week I'm healthy."

Nadal is the top seed at the Brisbane International, where he will face either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

 

