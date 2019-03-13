×
Kohlschreiber shocks Djokovic at Indian Wells

Omnisport
News
70   //    13 Mar 2019, 06:00 IST
Djokovic-cropped
World number one Novak Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Indian Wells Masters following a stunning straight-sets defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round. 

Djokovic was bidding to win a sixth title in Indian Wells, which would have broken a tie with Roger Federer for most victories at the ATP 1000 tournament. 

However, top seed Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 6-4 loss against German veteran Kohlschreiber in their rescheduled match on Tuesday. 

"It's a very special moment. Of course, playing the top guys is always a big pleasure, but most of the time they beat you," Kohlschreiber said on court. 

"Today, with Novak being number one, top-seeded here, it's a very incredible win for me."

Not since 2009 had Kohlschreiber beaten Djokovic but the 35-year-old upstaged the Serb to earn a last-16 showdown with Gael Monfils. 

The match was suspended on Monday due to rain, with 15-time grand slam champion Djokovic leading 1-0 in the first set before the wet weather halted proceedings in the California desert. 

When the clash resumed, Djokovic was sluggish as he bowed out after one hour and 38 minutes on court, meaning he missed the chance to equal Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters 1000 titles.

