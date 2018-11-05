×
Mohammed, Aghara enter main draw

PTI
NEWS
News
05 Nov 2018, 23:30 IST

Representational image
Representational image

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Fahad Mohammed and Gujarat's Maulin Aghara scored contrasting wins in the singles final qualifying round matches of the J S Pereira Memorial AITA Ranking Men's Tennis Tournament on Monday.

Mohammed, seeded no 1 in the qualification rounds, was in complete control against Maharashtra's unseeded Jaganmaya Panigrahi.

He coasted to a quick 6-4 6-0 victory and booked a place in the main draw, which commences on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Aghara faced a bit of struggle against unfancied Antariksh Mohandas of Maharashtra and was taken the distance before winning a tight third set tie-breaker to come through the qualifiers.

The Gujarat player prevailed at 6-4 3-6 7-6(2).

Arthav Neema of Madhya Pradesh, Munshaw Vaidik of Gujarat and Suraj H of Kerala, also easily won the final round matches and booked their berths in the main draw.

Results:Men's singles (final qualifying round):Fahad Mohammed (TN) bt Jaganmaya Panigrahi (MH) 6-4, 6-0; Arthav Neema (MP) bt Mohit Bharadwaj (DL) 6-4, 6-0; Nishant Mehta (MH) bt Rishabhdev Raman (TN) 6-2, 2-0(retd), Maulin R.

Aghara (GJ) bt Antariksh Mohandas (MH) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2); Munshaw Vaidik (GJ) bt Tarun Karra (TS) 6-3, 6-3; Praneet Kudale (MH) bt Aayush Sunil Bhandari (TS) 6-2, 6-1; Suraj H (KL) Shastri Shimon (MH) 6-4, 6-3; Gunjan Jadhav (MH) bt Rishabh Kalokhe (MH) 6-0, 6-0.

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
