Murray considering Challenger Tour singles return

Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray is open to the idea of returning to singles action at the Murray Trophy on the ATP Challenger Tour in September.

The former world number one made his doubles comeback at the Queen's Club Championships on Thursday, having undergone hip resurfacing surgery since his previous appearance at the Australian Open, where he suggested he was set to retire.

Murray has made no secret of a desire to return to the singles game, where he has won three grand slams, but he acknowledges the Challenger Tour may represent a good stepping stone.

And the Murray Trophy in Glasgow, named after his family, provides a potential platform.

"It's definitely something I would consider and see where I'm at physically," he told BBC Scotland. "Maybe, as well, starting at a slightly lower level of singles might not be a bad idea.

"That's one of the things that's sometimes quite hard with tennis, often when players come back you go straight back in to playing a full three-set match at the highest level.

"It's not like other sports, where you can build up and play one set and pull out.

"So maybe something I'd consider is dropping down a level and building up there to try to get multiple matches in a week and see how my hip responds."

The Davis Cup is in November and Murray, who will play doubles at Wimbledon, is not yet ruling out an appearance for Great Britain.

"I would love to play in the Davis Cup," he said.

"Over the last year or two, when you look back at matches you've played and enjoyed, the Davis Cup matches have often been the ones that have been quite special in terms of atmosphere and stuff.

"Every chance you get to compete for your country, and I've been lucky enough to do it with my brother a few times, is brilliant."