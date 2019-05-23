×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Osaka and Serena set for French Open quarters clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 May 2019, 23:46 IST
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka US Open 09082018
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka at the US Open

World number one Naomi Osaka could meet Serena Williams in the French Open quarter-finals, while defending champion Simona Halep will start against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Osaka is chasing a third consecutive grand slam title at Roland Garros, having triumphed at the US Open last year and the Australian Open in January.

The Japanese will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round before the prospect of a tricky clash against either 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko or two-time Melbourne winner Victoria Azarenka.

Osaka's task will only become tougher as she advances through the tournament, with a potential meeting with Williams, who boasts 23 major titles, in the last eight.

Williams, who withdrew from the Internazionali d'Italia last week after one match, plays Vitalia Diatchenko first.

Meanwhile, Halep will also be required to come through a blockbuster quarter-final if she is to win a second grand slam at the scene of her first triumph.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova could await Halep in the fifth round.

A standout opening match sees Venus Williams play Elina Svitolina, with one of the pair possibly facing 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki are all in the bottom quarter of the draw.

Advertisement
Osaka: French Open preparations have been rocky
RELATED STORY
Halep confident over fitness after defeat, double delight for Osaka
RELATED STORY
Williams sisters set up Rome clash
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Injured Osaka withdraws in Rome
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Taiwan's Hsieh shocks Naomi Osaka
RELATED STORY
Henin impressed by Halep ahead of French Open defence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us