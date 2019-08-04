×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pegula to face Giorgi in hard-court final in Washington

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Aug 2019, 04:41 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career at the Citi Open and will face Camila Giorgi of Italy for the hard-court title.

The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.

Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

The men's singles semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. Those matchups were top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios, and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev against Peter Gojowczyk.

Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles final Sunday.

Advertisement
Giorgi cruises into semi-finals, teenager McNally awaits
RELATED STORY
Diyas stuns Tsurenko in Washington
RELATED STORY
Stephens, Keys and Gauff lose in Washington
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas, Kyrgios to meet in blockbuster Washington semi
RELATED STORY
Citi Open 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic in 2019: A tale of two contrasting Grand Slam final wins
RELATED STORY
Tsonga claims maiden Washington win, Kyrgios-Tsitsipas fall in doubles blockbuster
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas, Kyrgios into last 16 in Washington
RELATED STORY
Murray brothers to play doubles at Washington Open
RELATED STORY
Silicon Valley Classic 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us