×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer finishes with flurry of aces in 3rd round at Miami

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:40 IST
AP Image

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Roger Federer finished with a flurry of aces and advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3 Monday.

In the final game, Federer smacked aces on the first three points. An ace on the next point was overturned by a replay review, and instead Krajinovic dumped the last shot into the net.

Federer finished with 14 aces and pulled away after converting only one of his first eight break-point chances.

Seeded fourth, Federer improved to 14-2 this year. He made his Miami debut 20 years ago and won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017, when it was played on Key Biscayne.

Associated Press
NEWS
Australian Open 2019, Quarterfinal: Petra Kvitova vs Ashleigh Barty: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Women's Singles: Can Naomi Osaka make it big this time?
RELATED STORY
Petra Kvitova attacked: Tennis players who were victims of criminal violence
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Final: Where to watch & live stream details
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Semi Final: Petra Kvitova vs Danielle Collins, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova to capture the 2019 Australian Open title and become the new World No.1
RELATED STORY
WTA Miami Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu overcomes Angelique Kerber again to extend winning streak
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Petra Kvitova vs Ashleigh Barty: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us