Rain halts Cilic's charge after Federer shines at Wimbledon again

Marin Cilic during a rain delay at Wimbledon

Marin Cilic's bid to join Roger Federer in the third round at Wimbledon was put on hold on Wednesday as rain ended play early.

Cilic was beaten by Federer in last year's final and could meet the eight-time champion in the last four this time around, yet his hopes were dampened on Court 1.

Not only did the third seed fail to complete his match with Guido Pella, but a brief resumption saw his opponent belatedly gain a foothold.

Elsewhere, Kevin Anderson's clash with Andreas Seppi was also suspended, as was Stan Wawrinka's attempted comeback from two sets down against Thomas Fabbiano.

Before the weather interrupted, Gael Monfils had the crowd going on Court 3 with a number of stunning shots in his victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

CILIC RUES RAIN

Cilic was in complete control at 6-3 6-1 when the players were forced off the court midway through the third set, with the Croatian clearly itching to get back on.

And he and Pella were briefly allowed to resume their clash before play was suspended for the day, but that decision could yet prove costly for Cilic.

He lost his serve in the third game before he was forced off again, meaning he may now have to play at least one more set on Thursday.

Federer was far more comfortable in his match, easing to a 6-4 6-4 6-1 triumph over Lukas Lacko on Centre Court.

NEWBIE NOVAK SHOWS HEART

Perhaps the biggest shock of the day saw Wimbledon debutant Dennis Novak progress in five sets against 17th seed Lucas Pouille.

The Austrian had to show real courage after squandering two match points in the third, but he came through in a 6-4 6-2 6-7 (8-10) 3-6 6-2 thriller.

Novak's reward is a meeting with 2016 finalist Milos Raonic, who saw off John Millman in straight sets after prevailing in three tie-breaks.

"I haven't seen [Novak] play," Raonic said. "I have 48 hours to learn as much as I can!"

MIXED HOLIDAY FOR AMERICANS

It was a mixed July 4 for the Americans in the men's draw, as Sam Querrey progressed but John Isner was level with Ruben Bemelmans when the rain began.

The seeds were not the only players from the United States in action either, with Mackenzie McDonald through, Ryan Harrison out and Jared Donaldson left waiting on the weather.

Querrey - a winner against Sergiy Stakhovsky - was not distracted by the holiday back home, however.

"It's pretty cool. It's not really something I think about when I'm out there. You don't really realise it when you're here," he said. "It makes it a little nicer, I guess, to win a match on July 4."

MEANWHILE...

For the second consecutive day, England's World Cup clash with Colombia was the subject of many post-match questions at the All England Club.

While Kyle Edmund turned up for practice in an England shirt, Monfils described the scene after heading into London to take in the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out win.

He said: "It was unbelievable, crazy, crazy, like crazy. I can't describe it. I was scared to have my phone. It was jumping, screaming, everything, beers, everything. It was great."