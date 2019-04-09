Schmiedlova opens title defence with win, Lisicki ousted

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Defending champion Anna Karolina Schmiedlova won through to the second round of the Bogota Open, while Sabine Lisicki lost to sixth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Schmiedlova opened their title defence with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ysaline Bonaventure in the Colombian city of Bogota on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Slovakian player will next meet Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA international clay-court event.

Haddad Maia won the last five games of the second set in her 6-2 7-5 triumph against German Laura Siegemund.

American Anisimova advanced from the first round after rallying past former Wimbledon finalist Lisicki 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Anisimova claimed her first win on clay in almost two years, with the 17-year-old having missed the 2018 clay-court swing due to an ankle injury and lost to Petra Martic in the Charleston Open last week.

Varvara Lepchenko accounted for Elitsa Kostova 6-3 6-1, wildcard Maria Camila Osorio Serrano beat Conny Perrin 6-4 6-4 and Jasmine Paolini outlasted Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-2 3-6 6-4.

A high-quality volleyed lob from Maria Camila Osorio Serrano earns #ClaroOpenColsanitas Shot of the Day status! pic.twitter.com/7GIpArnXaY — WTA (@WTA) April 9, 2019