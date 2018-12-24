×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association honours past, present players

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    24 Dec 2018, 14:37 IST

Amritraj at Wimbledon
Amritraj at Wimbledon

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI): The who's who of tennis - past and present - were in attendance as the Tamil Nadu tennis association (TNTA) honoured the players and administrators at a function here Sunday.

Former India Davis Cup player Vijay Amritraj, who took over as the TNTA president in September, said it was a privilege to honour the contributions of the players and administrators.

Former TNTA presidents - N Sankar, N Murali and V Narayanan - were honoured by Amritraj at the event called "Celebrate Tennis."

Current India no.1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran, no. 2 Ramakumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Neduncheziyan, and juniors, including V M Sandeep, Dakshineshwar Suresh and Kundana Sri Bandaru, were felicitated.

Also, former players like the legendary Ramanathan Krishnan, his son Ramesh, Anand Amritraj, S Vasudevan, Somdev Devvarman and Prakash Amritraj were honoured.

Women players who had made a mark - Nirupama Sanjeev, Sai Jayalakshmi, Lakshmi Mahadevan and Amritha Balachandran - were also felicitated.

Amritraj recalled the efforts of the players and said the Indian Davis Cup team that played the World Group final against Sweden in 1987 comprised four from Tamil Nadu (Ramesh Krishnan, Vasudevan, Anand Amritraj and himself).

A fund-raising auction was also held on the occasion.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Amritraj
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Women's Tennis: WTA 250 tournament to come to India in 2020?
RELATED STORY
Tennis : Top 10 Indian tennis players of all-time
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 8 Spanish players who have won Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
5 tennis players who made a comeback after retiring
RELATED STORY
10 best Tennis shoes in USA 
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
10 Best Tennis Shoes in India
RELATED STORY
10 Best Head Tennis Racquets You Can Purchase Now
RELATED STORY
4 tennis players and their famous pets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us