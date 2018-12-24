Tamil Nadu Tennis Association honours past, present players

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 24 Dec 2018, 14:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Amritraj at Wimbledon

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI): The who's who of tennis - past and present - were in attendance as the Tamil Nadu tennis association (TNTA) honoured the players and administrators at a function here Sunday.

Former India Davis Cup player Vijay Amritraj, who took over as the TNTA president in September, said it was a privilege to honour the contributions of the players and administrators.

Former TNTA presidents - N Sankar, N Murali and V Narayanan - were honoured by Amritraj at the event called "Celebrate Tennis."

Current India no.1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran, no. 2 Ramakumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Neduncheziyan, and juniors, including V M Sandeep, Dakshineshwar Suresh and Kundana Sri Bandaru, were felicitated.

Also, former players like the legendary Ramanathan Krishnan, his son Ramesh, Anand Amritraj, S Vasudevan, Somdev Devvarman and Prakash Amritraj were honoured.

Women players who had made a mark - Nirupama Sanjeev, Sai Jayalakshmi, Lakshmi Mahadevan and Amritha Balachandran - were also felicitated.

Amritraj recalled the efforts of the players and said the Indian Davis Cup team that played the World Group final against Sweden in 1987 comprised four from Tamil Nadu (Ramesh Krishnan, Vasudevan, Anand Amritraj and himself).

A fund-raising auction was also held on the occasion.

Advertisement