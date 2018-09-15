Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Teenager Anisimova shocks Zhang to reach maiden WTA final

15 Sep 2018
Amanda Anisimova - Cropped
Amanda Anisimova in action

Teenager Amanda Anisimova upset top seed Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 at the Japan Women's Open to reach her maiden WTA Tour final.

Qualifier Anisimova, who only turned 17 a fortnight ago, was twice disrupted by rain delays in Hiroshima but nothing could dampen her spirits in a high-quality show.

Anisimova had 25 winners to just 19 unforced errors in a performance that belied her youth and she now has a 12-3 win record since returning from a foot fracture sustained in March that saw her miss the clay and grass-court seasons.

She becomes the youngest finalist since Donna Vekic played the final of Birmingham as a 16-year-old five years ago.

Hsieh Su-wei awaits in the final after she won two matches to punch her ticket to the showpiece match.

Having beaten Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets in a quarter-final held over from Friday, Hsieh was a 6-4 6-4 victor over Wang Qiang.

