Truly a Cinderella story - Andreescu visualised unlikely Indian Wells win

Bianca Andreescu win the Indian Wells Open

Canadian wildcard Bianca Andreescu was in disbelief after winning the Indian Wells Open, describing her victory as a "Cinderella story".

The 18-year-old had reached the second round as a qualifier at the Australian Open in January but completed a California dream on Sunday.

After winning a 125k event at Newport Beach earlier this year, Andreescu upset a host of seeded players on her way to the final, where she completed a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over German Kerber.

Have yourself a week, @Bandreescu_



First @wta title

New career-high ranking of 24

First female wildcard to win the title#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/jluMwftfLE — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2019

Andreescu explained that she visualised herself lifting the trophy on the day her dream came true.

"I did, not only this morning, but so many times and it's crazy to think that it became a reality," said Andreescu.

"I was actually really dizzy in the locker room because there were so many thoughts, so many emotions going through my body.

"I had a good ice bath which I think calmed me down a bit. It’s been a crazy ride, truly a Cinderella story.

"Naomi [Osaka] did this last year and now to have my name in front of so many amazing champions means the world to me.

"Nothing has sunk in. I have another tournament in two days. I want to savour this moment because you never know what the next week can bring."