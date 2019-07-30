Tsonga claims maiden Washington win, Kyrgios-Tsitsipas fall in doubles blockbuster

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his first victory at the ATP Citi Open after defeating Brayden Schnur en route to the second round.

Tsonga – the 2008 Australian Open runner-up – topped Canadian Schnur 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in Washington on Monday.

It meant Tsonga achieved a career first, having never won at the ATP 500 event in his 16-year career, with his only other Citi Open match resulting in defeat in 2009.

Tsonga, who improved to 22-12 for the year, will face second seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the third round.

Tommy Paul beat Denis Kudla 6-0 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was busy on Monday.

Tsitsipas and Australian star Nick Kyrgios teamed up on the doubles court for the first time, but they lost to top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 3-6 10-5.

Elsewhere in the singles, 2016 finalist Ivo Karlovic was beaten by wildcard Bjorn Fratangelo 6-4 6-7 (14-16) 7-6 (7-5), Adrian Mannarino topped Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 and Tim Smyczek was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Matthew Ebden.

Too. Good.



World No.1 duo of @juanscabal and @RobertFarah_ get past Kyrgios and Tsitsipas in a spirited encounter, 6-3 3-6 10-5. #CO19 pic.twitter.com/2ukzvpFlEq — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 30, 2019

Alexander Bublik claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 victory against Bradley Klahn, Malek Jaziri lost 6-2 6-4 to Marc Polmans, Hubert Hurkacz was too good for Donald Young 6-1 6-4, Lloyd Harris outlasted Ricardas Berankis 4-6 6-3 6-1, while Marius Copil triumphed 6-1 5-7 6-3 over Mikael Torpegaard.

At the Los Cabos Open, Thanasi Kokkinakis secured his first tour-level win since the 2018 Miami Open in March with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Maxime Janvier.

Marcel Granollers, Ernests Gulbis, Mikhail Kukushkin and Prajnesh Gunneswaran also advanced at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos, Mexico.