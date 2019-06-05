×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vondrousova gains vengeance against Martic in Paris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jun 2019, 01:18 IST
MarketaVondrousova - cropped
Market Vondrousova in action against Petra Martic

Marketa Vondrousova avenged her Istanbul Cup final defeat to Petra Martic by defeating the Croatian 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 for a place in the last four of the French Open on Tuesday.

Unseeded 19-year-old Vondrousova went into the match with the best record on the WTA Tour since the end of the Australian Open and was in complete control on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

She booked a maiden grand slam semi-final and will take on 26th seed Johanna Konta, who defeated last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

Martic, who eliminated second seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round in Paris, broke for the second time to give herself the chance to serve for the opening set but hooked a forehand wide at the end of a 20-shot rally.

Vondrousova saved three set points, the last with an ace down the middle, to force a tie-break in which she raced clear, a beautiful drop shot and a lob proving key.

Momentum was all with the young left-hander and she broke on the way to surging 3-0 ahead in the second set, but, following a tumble when chasing down a Martic drop shot, a long forehand from the Czech got the contest back on serve.

The 31st seed failed to consolidate due to a miss at the end of another long rally, but Vondrousova gave up her first two match points and dropped serve.

Martic did well to save a third but an overhead smash into the net preceded a long lob that sent the world number 38, who is still yet to drop a set in the tournament, through to the last four.

Advertisement

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Marketa Vondrousova bt Petra Martic [31] 7-6 (7-1) 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Vondrousova - 29/23
Martic - 26/44

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Vondrousova - 2/3
Martic - 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON
Vondrousova - 5/8
Martic - 4/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Vondrousova - 71
Martic - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Vondrousova - 58/59
Martic - 57/56

TOTAL POINTS
Vondrousova - 88
Martic - 74

Advertisement
French Open women's quarterfinals preview: Halep, Martic take on relative greenhorns
RELATED STORY
Martic rallies to claim first title at Istanbul Cup
RELATED STORY
Pliskova falls to Martic, Muguruza wins Svitolina showdown
RELATED STORY
Second seed Pliskova sent packing by in-form Martic
RELATED STORY
Stephens downs Muguruza in meeting of major champions
RELATED STORY
Federer-Wawrinka and Nadal-Nishikori delayed by rain at French Open
RELATED STORY
Kvitova to face Kontaveit in Stuttgart final
RELATED STORY
Martic rallies to oust Zidansek in Istanbul
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Konta blows Stephens away to reach semi-finals
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Marketa Vondrousova plays high degree tennis to take down Jelena Ostapenko in three sets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us