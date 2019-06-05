Vondrousova gains vengeance against Martic in Paris

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 05 Jun 2019, 01:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Market Vondrousova in action against Petra Martic

Marketa Vondrousova avenged her Istanbul Cup final defeat to Petra Martic by defeating the Croatian 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 for a place in the last four of the French Open on Tuesday.

Unseeded 19-year-old Vondrousova went into the match with the best record on the WTA Tour since the end of the Australian Open and was in complete control on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

She booked a maiden grand slam semi-final and will take on 26th seed Johanna Konta, who defeated last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

Martic, who eliminated second seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round in Paris, broke for the second time to give herself the chance to serve for the opening set but hooked a forehand wide at the end of a 20-shot rally.

Vondrousova saved three set points, the last with an ace down the middle, to force a tie-break in which she raced clear, a beautiful drop shot and a lob proving key.

Momentum was all with the young left-hander and she broke on the way to surging 3-0 ahead in the second set, but, following a tumble when chasing down a Martic drop shot, a long forehand from the Czech got the contest back on serve.

The 31st seed failed to consolidate due to a miss at the end of another long rally, but Vondrousova gave up her first two match points and dropped serve.

Martic did well to save a third but an overhead smash into the net preceded a long lob that sent the world number 38, who is still yet to drop a set in the tournament, through to the last four.

Advertisement

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Marketa Vondrousova bt Petra Martic [31] 7-6 (7-1) 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Vondrousova - 29/23

Martic - 26/44

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Vondrousova - 2/3

Martic - 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Vondrousova - 5/8

Martic - 4/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Vondrousova - 71

Martic - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Vondrousova - 58/59

Martic - 57/56

TOTAL POINTS

Vondrousova - 88

Martic - 74