Wimbledon favourite Kvitova out in first round

03 Jul 2018

Wimbledon favourite Petra Kvitova was dumped out in the first round on Tuesday as she lost in three sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The two-time champion had talked down her chances of a third title ahead of the opener, having pulled out of the Nature Valley International with a hamstring injury, and she went down 6-4 4-6 6-0 to Sasnovich.

Kvitova looked well off the pace throughout and was punished by the impressive Sasnovich, who claimed the first set after an early break.

The eighth seed was almost pegged back as she looked to level in the second, losing her break advantage before winning the second set on Sasnovich's serve.

But Kvitova's rally offered only a temporary reprieve, cutting a frustrated figure as Sasnovich superbly broke in front twice from the off and blasted through the decider for a bagel.

Upset of the Tournament so far?



Aliaksandra Sasnovich stuns Petra Kvitova in the first round, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-0#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5u6PrQWIlE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

Kvitova had been on a collision course with French Open champion Simona Halep, and the draw could now open up for the world number one in SW19.