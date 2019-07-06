×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wimbledon star Gauff: I hope Beyonce is watching!

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Jul 2019, 03:54 IST
CoriGauff - cropped
Cori Gauff celebrates at Wimbledon

Cori Gauff hoped Beyonce was watching her progress as she lit up Wimbledon again on Centre Court.

The 15-year-old became the youngest All England Club qualifier of the Open Era, then beat idol Venus Williams and is now into round four, having seen off Polona Hercog with a stunning fightback on Friday.

Gauff's profile is growing by the day and she has maintained a belief she can win the whole tournament, yet pop superstar Beyonce would still have her feeling starstruck.

The American revealed an Instagram post from Beyonce's mother was her favourite message of the week so far.

"The most unexpected message I received wasn't really a message," she said. "Miss Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mum, posted me on Instagram. I was like screaming.

"I don't know, I hope Beyonce saw that. I hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert."

Gauff, clearly already supremely confident on the big stage, was keen to push her other music interests, too.

She encouraged reporters to download Jaden Smith's new album before a single question had been asked, while she suggested her prize money would be going on his clothing range.

Advertisement

"Okay, cool. That's cool," she grinned after being informed she had earned $200,000. "I can't buy a car because I can't drive.

"I don't know. I hate spending money, to be honest. I don't really know. Maybe I'm going to buy some more MSFTSrep, which is Jaden's line, buy some hoodies from that."

Asked if she was happier to win or listen to Smith's new album, Gauff amusingly replied: "Both. I was super happy that his album came out because it's been long-anticipated, at least for me."

Advertisement
Gauff dominates Rybarikova to continue dream Wimbledon debut
RELATED STORY
Gauff in dreamland after Williams Wimbledon upset, teary Osaka crashes out
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff makes history by defeating idol Venus Williams
RELATED STORY
Cori Gauff v Venus Williams - Everything you need to know about Wimbledon's youngest qualifier
RELATED STORY
Cori Gauff, 15, makes Wimbledon history by earning main-draw spot
RELATED STORY
History-making 15-year-old Cori Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Gauff and the teenagers primed to make their mark
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon generation game gets Court One billing with Williams set for Gauff test
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon Day 3 wrap : Highlights - Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Karolina Pliskova 
RELATED STORY
Gauff given marquee Venus matchup, former champions lie in wait for Barty
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us