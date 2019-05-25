×
Zverev to face Jarry in Geneva Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    25 May 2019, 02:44 IST
Zverevcropped
World number five Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev will face Nicolas Jarry in his second final of the season after seeing off Federico Delbonis in the Geneva Open.

Zverev has endured a disappointing year, but the world number five could start the French Open next week on the back of his first title in 2019.

The top seed rolled up his sleeves to beat Delbonis 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 on Friday, blasting down 15 aces and winning 81 per cent of points on his first serve.

Zverev said: "I am very happy with the win. I am very happy to be in the final and [to] give myself an opportunity to win a tournament here.

"I made 15 aces so my serve was doing alright ... [Delbonis] beat great players on this surface already, he has done well on this surface and I think winning against him is a good win."

The unseeded Jarry reached only his second ATP Tour final with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Radu Albot. 

Jarry has not dropped a set this week and the world number 75 stands on the brink of a maiden ATP Tour title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will also contest his second ATP Tour championship match following a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 success against top seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Lyon Open.

The 18-year-old Canadian rising star will come up against Benoit Paire, who was a 6-4 6-2 winner in his semi-final with Taylor Fritz on home soil.

