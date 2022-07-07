WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn and company CFO reportedly dump almost $2 million in company stock 

It's being reported that top WWE executives sold large amounts of company stock on Thursday and Friday of last week, totaling over $1.5 Million.

While the company's Board of Directors continues to investigate former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, the company's financials and stock price have only continued to rise. In May, World Wrestling Entertainment reported record revenue for Q1, and the company's stock price was up 2.22% at today's NASDAQ close.

This may explain why CFO Frank Riddick and Executive Producer Kevin Dunn have made the choice to sell portions of their stock. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics broke down the numbers on Twitter yesterday:

"WWE disclosed stock sales WWE CFO Frank Riddick and EP Kevin Dunn, made on Thursday and Friday, respectively....Riddick disposed of 9,090 $WWE shares for $62.49 each, or just over $568,000 in proceeds. He still has 102,021 shares...Dunn sold 16,107 shares for just over $1 million."

According to Inside The Ropes, both executives still hold a significant amount of company stock, with Frank Riddick now holding 102,021 shares and Kevin Dunn retaining 255,522 shares.

Stephanie McMahon has stepped in as WWE Interim CEO as Vince McMahon continues to be investegated

In mid-June, it was reported by multiple news outlets that Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon was being investigated by the company's board of directors. This prompted McMahon to step aside as CEO only a few days after the investigation began.

It was announced shortly after that Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon, was to be named Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company. Vince continues to maintain his position as head of creative.

Stephanie, a legend in her own right and wife of Hall of Famer Triple H, stated that she was "honored to assume the role" when the decision was made public:

"Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world.

The board is currently investigating a $3 million settlement that was reportedly made to prevent an ex-employee from speaking about her affair with McMahon.

