Nizhny Novgorod and Nanterre 92 reach Champions League quarter-finals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 13 Mar 2019, 04:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

View of a basketball

Nizhny Novgorod overcame a scare from Umana Reyer Venezia to reach the quarter-finals of the FIBA Champions League and Nanterre 92 also advanced on Tuesday.

Venezia trailed 95-72 from the first leg but pushed their opponents all the way before coming up short, an 84-66 victory not enough to keep them in the tournament.

Stefano Tonut led the way with 26 points and Mitchell Watt had a double-double - combining 15 points with 11 rebounds - in an impressive performance from the Italian side, who went down 161-156 on aggregate.

Vladimir Dragicevic scored a team-high 21 points at Palasport Taliercio for Nizhny, who will take on either UCAM Murcia or Telenet Giants Antwerp in the next round.

Nanterre progressed to the quarter-finals following a 62-60 win over Besiktas Sompo Japan, who went out at the last-16 stage for a third successive season.

The French team were 68-59 victors in the first match and edged a low-scoring second encounter to prevail 130-119 on aggregate.

Le Mans or Bologna will stand in the way of Nanterre and a place in the semi-finals.