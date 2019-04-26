This Week in US Sports: NHL playoffs putting NBA postseason to shame

Brock McGinn

The NHL playoffs are absolutely awesome right now and if you are choosing to watch NBA games instead of those on the ice, then you are making a mistake at this point.

However, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was awesome again this week so he deserves all the shout outs we can give him.

And in the NFL, there was quite a bit of movement this week too.

All that and more on This Week in US Sports.

1. Stanley Cup Playoffs > NBA postseason

This is hard to even kind of argue at this point as all four of the Eastern Conference matchups in the NBA were decided in five games or less, and six of the eight series were as well.

The NHL playoffs have shamed the NBA this season as the Washington Capitals fell in a double-overtime thriller to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 and the San Jose Sharks erased a 3-0 deficit in the final game of their series with the Vegas Golden Knights and won 5-4 in OT.

Even crazier, with Washington's loss to Carolina, not a single division winner made it to the second round of the playoffs this season.

Sorry NBA, you are chasing the NHL right now.

2. The shot heard 'round the Northwest

In case you did not know who Lillard was — and we will unashamedly shame you if you say you did not — you learned exactly the type of player he is in Game 5 of Portland's series with the Oklahoma City Thunder this week.

Lillard, a four-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer, dropped 50 points in the game, but it was his final three which truly made the impact.

His shot from 38 feet with no time left on the clock won the game for Portland 118-115 and closed out the series for the Trail Blazers.

3. Lynch to retire again

The Oakland Raiders are looking for a running back again.

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to play with his hometown Raiders two years ago, is retiring once again, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old tailback rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns last year for Oakland, but he played in just six games and his contract was up with the Raiders so he appears to have decided to call it quits.

Now the question is will Oakland take a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday? Josh Jacobs seems like a perfect fit out of Alabama.

4. Chiefs trade a pass rusher, acquire another one

The Kansas City Chiefs did not believe Dee Ford could play in Steve Spagnuolo's system so they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

Then this week, they picked up a man who they liked a bit better in defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed him to a $105.5million deal.

Kansas City better be right about this fit because Ford was a fan favourite and trading one player for another does not normally make a massive impact on a defense and that is just what the Chiefs need.

Kansas City were second to last in total yards allowed in 2018.

5. Yankees injuries hit New York where it hurts most

The New York Yankees have been running into injury problems all year but fans were holding out hope they could get through it because they still had the team's star player in Aaron Judge.

Well, now they do not have Judge as the right fielder suffered a left oblique strain and will be out for a couple of weeks and maybe longer.

And just to make the situation worse, Giancarlo Stanton had a setback in his recovery and Clint Frazier got hurt as well.

Good thing the Yankees have played just two teams this season that had winning records a year ago. MLB apparently likes them.