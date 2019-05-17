×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors take 2-0 series lead over Trail Blazers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    17 May 2019, 09:34 IST
Curry-Stephen-USNews-051619-ftr-getty
Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are firmly in control of the Western Conference finals after edging the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 in Game 2.

Golden State pulled out a win over the Trail Blazers in a back-and-forth game at Oracle Arena on Thursday as the two-time reigning champions earned a 2-0 series lead.

The visiting Trail Blazers outplayed Golden State early and held a 15-point advantage heading into half-time.

But, the Warriors worked their way back into the contest by opening the third quarter on a 16-4 run and erased an eight-point deficit with a little less than 4:30 to play in the final period.

Trailing by three points with 12.3 seconds remaining, Portland had a final chance to tie the score. Andre Iguodala, however, stripped the ball away from Damian Lillard as he was attempting a three-pointer to level the game.

Stephen Curry was once again phenomenal for Golden State. He finished with 37 points on 11-of-22 shooting and added eight assists, along with eight rebounds. Klay Thompson contributed 24 points.

Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 45 points for Portland in the losing effort.

The Trail Blazers will host Game 3 on at the Moda Center in Portland on Saturday.

 

Advertisement
Three takeaways from Warriors' dominant Game 1 win over Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
Warriors take series lead, Bucks eliminate Celtics
RELATED STORY
Three things that will decide Trail Blazers-Warriors series
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry's shooting showcase helps Warriors top Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - Game 7
RELATED STORY
McCollum scores 35 to lead Trail Blazers over Clippers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us