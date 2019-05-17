Warriors take 2-0 series lead over Trail Blazers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 23 // 17 May 2019, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are firmly in control of the Western Conference finals after edging the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 in Game 2.

Golden State pulled out a win over the Trail Blazers in a back-and-forth game at Oracle Arena on Thursday as the two-time reigning champions earned a 2-0 series lead.

The visiting Trail Blazers outplayed Golden State early and held a 15-point advantage heading into half-time.

But, the Warriors worked their way back into the contest by opening the third quarter on a 16-4 run and erased an eight-point deficit with a little less than 4:30 to play in the final period.

Andre Iguodala secures the Game 2 win for the @warriors with the CLUTCH STOP in the final seconds! #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/F89fO0M4Xr — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2019

Trailing by three points with 12.3 seconds remaining, Portland had a final chance to tie the score. Andre Iguodala, however, stripped the ball away from Damian Lillard as he was attempting a three-pointer to level the game.

Stephen Curry was once again phenomenal for Golden State. He finished with 37 points on 11-of-22 shooting and added eight assists, along with eight rebounds. Klay Thompson contributed 24 points.

Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 45 points for Portland in the losing effort.

The Trail Blazers will host Game 3 on at the Moda Center in Portland on Saturday.