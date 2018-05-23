Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Europa League master, record return at PSG - Arsenal boss Emery in Opta numbers

    Arsenal appointed a head coach with trophy-winning pedigree in Unai Emery but he does not measure up well to some Premier League rivals.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 15:48 IST
    839
    UnaiEmery - cropped
    Unai Emery celebrates at Sevilla

    Unai Emery will look to fire Arsenal back into Premier League title contention after being named as Arsene Wenger's successor at Emirates Stadium.

    The 46-year-old swept the board domestically at Paris Saint-Germain last season but moved on having failed to deliver Champions League success.

    An initial aim at Arsenal will be restoring the north London club to Europe's top competition after a sixth-place finish last season, although Emery knows plenty about the Europa League.

    With some help from Opta, we have a look through some of the key numbers racked up by the new Gunners head coach.

    7 – Arsenal are the seventh club of Emery's coaching career. He started with Spanish minnows Lorca Deportiva and led Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow before his reputation rose rapidly over the past five years.

    2 – He is Arsenal's second non-British manager after Wenger and the ninth Spaniard appointed to a Premier League job.

    1 – The Ligue 1 title this season was Emery's first ever league win after PSG finished second to Monaco last time around. Before moving to the French capital, back-to-back third-place finishes with Valencia in 2010-11 and 2011-12 represented his best league return.

    2.37 – Emery averaged 2.37 points per game at PSG, with a Ligue 1 win ratio of 73.7 per cent. Both represent best marks in the club's history.

    10 – Overall, Emery has won 10 major honours as a coach, spread across his spells with Sevilla and PSG. Only Laurent Blanc (11) won more domestic trophies at the French club.

    3 – He led Sevilla to glory in three consecutive Europa League campaigns between 2013-14 and 2015-16 – an unprecedented feat.

    15 – A record Emery will certainly need to improve is one of no win in 15 competitive attempts against Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. Facing Manchester City's former Barcelona boss Guardiola, he has four draws and six defeats, while Mourinho has won four and drawn one of their previous meetings.

    4-3-3 – Emery's preferred setup at PSG, where he used the formation in 89 per cent of matches. At Sevilla, he used a more conservative 4-2-3-1 in the majority of games. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal
