Mexico's Tigres beat Toronto FC 3-1 in Campeones Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
54   //    20 Sep 2018, 09:47 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Jesus Duenas scored twice to help Mexican champion Tigres UANL beat MLS champion Toronto FC 3-1 on Wednesday in the inaugural Campeones Cup.

The result was a measure of revenge for the Mexican squad, ousted by Toronto in March in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on away goals. Each team earned $240,000 for playing, with $100,000 going to the winner.

"It wasn't easy because TFC has a good team and has good-quality players," Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti said after the match through a translator.

Lucas Janson scored for Toronto on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Duenas opened the scoring in the 36th minute after Juninho floated the ball over the defense. Duenas left Eriq Zavaleta and Gregory van der Wiel in his wake and, ignoring a chasing Michael Bradley, and beat goalkeeper Alex Bono to the near side with a left-footed shot.

Duenas doubled the advantage in the 64th minute, lashing home a right-footed shot on a clearance from a corner. Two minutes later, substitute Enner Valencia beat Nick Hagglund down the flank and his cross went in off Zavaleta for an own goal.

Both teams have struggled lately. Tigres is seventh in the Mexican standings, and Toronto is 19th overall in MLS.

"As has been too often the case, we have a few minutes of madness in the second half where the game gets out of reach," Bradley said. "Those things are disappointing. But I think on the night there were still a lot of positives, a lot of good things."

Associated Press
NEWS
