Ozil's agent brands Hoeness a 'disgrace' to Bayern and Germany for criticism

23 Jul 2018

Mesut Ozil in action for Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has been branded a "disgrace" to his club and Germany by Mesut Ozil's agent after he slammed the Arsenal star following his retirement from international football.

Ozil released a three-part statement on Sunday hitting out at the German Football Federation, its chief Reinhard Grindel, the media and some fans for the reaction to his meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup.

In his letter, Ozil – who has Turkish heritage – announced he will no longer play for Germany and Hoeness lashed out on Monday with stinging criticism.

Hoeness claimed Ozil had not won a single "duel" on the pitch since before the 2014 World Cup, that his performances had consistently been "c***py" and he was always a weak point targeted by Bayern against Arsenal.

But the 66-year-old is not being let off the hook by Ozil's agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, who has launched a strong defence of his client by eviscerating Hoeness' claims.

"The comments of Mr Hoeness miss the point completely, as they have absolutely nothing to do with football," he told Goal.

"He is trying to divert attention away from the real issue, the issue of racism and discrimination in Germany, which is resurging once again within everyday German society.

"As Mesut said in his statement, he accepts reasonable and fair criticism of his football, and deals with that as part of the job.

"However, Mr. Hoeness cannot even provide any actual evidence to back up his foolish statements that are clearly exaggerated. In this case, the stats are clear. Twenty-three goals, 40 assists - which is a German record - and five-time German player of the year - three of which come after 2014.

"He claims that Mesut has been a 'ghost' for years, but what 'ghost' wins all these awards and has this much success? Mesut created more chances in the 2018 World Cup per 90 minutes than any other player, but, of course, he singles him out for criticism.

"As the president of Bayern Munich, is it not best to focus on the performance of his own players seeing as eight of the Germany team play for the club?

"If Mesut is such a bad player, what does this say about his opinion on Joachim Low, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho? These are three elite managers who praise Mesut as one of the best in his position. It is laughable that he thinks he is more qualified to judge footballing abilities than these people, with fabricated statistics.

"Mr Hoeness, we will not waste any more time or energy talking about a subject clearly you know nothing about. Not only are you a disgrace to yourself, but also and more importantly a shame to Bayern Munich and the people of Germany."

A significant portion of the final part of Ozil's letter saw the 29-year-old make accusations against politicians and some German supporters, detailing offensive slurs they had allegedly aimed at him.

And Sogut says Hoeness is no better than those people, and he was not about to let the Bayern chief get away with his comments.

"Hoeness is no better than the people Mesut mentioned in his statement, as he has purposefully ignored this wider point, and has done so on purpose," Sogut added.

"Hoeness knows what he is doing. Issuing crazy comments about Mesut's football, he thinks, will create a big reaction and will cover the real issue, the issue he and many in Germany are scared to confront, an issue he would prefer to sweep under the carpet because he can't face the uncomfortable truth.

"He shows the depth of his character and his true personality by ignoring this and making idiotic comments about football. Well, I will not let him succeed. Mesut has given everything for Germany on and off the pitch - contributed more to the country than he could ever dream of."