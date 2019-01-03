×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pettersson finishes hat trick in OT, Canucks beat Sens 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    03 Jan 2019, 08:59 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks held off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pettersson's second goal put Vancouver ahead 3-1 early in the third period, but Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, with Stone tying the game with 50 seconds left.

Pettersson won it by burying a 2-on-1 feed from Brock Boeser. Pettersson was named an All-Star for the first time earlier in the day. The 20-year-old rookie has 22 goals, including seven game-winners, through 37 games this season.

Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks, who are playing the fourth of a six-game trip. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots.

Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, who are mired in a six-game skid. Marcus Hogberg, making his third straight start, had 41 saves.

Pettersson scored on a power play five minutes into the third, but Ottawa made it a one-goal game midway through the period when Wolanin got his first of the season. The Senators pressed for the equalizer and got it in the final minute of regulation when Stone scored from in close.

NOTES: Alexander Edler had three assists for Vancouver, and Boeser had two. Earlier in the day, the Senators and Canucks made a trade when Ottawa sent away goalie Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and Ottawa's sixth-round pick in 2019 in exchange for goalie Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at Montreal on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Boeser's hat trick leads Canucks over Blues 6-1
RELATED STORY
Laine's sixth hat trick lifts Jets past Canucks 6-3
RELATED STORY
Pettersson, Roussel power Canucks past Oilers 4-2
RELATED STORY
Pettersson scores twice, leads Canucks past Wild 5-2
RELATED STORY
Toews completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 5-4
RELATED STORY
Pettersson scores 1st goal, Canucks beat Flames 5-2
RELATED STORY
Pettersson nets penalty shot, Canucks beat Predators 5-3
RELATED STORY
Edler scores in OT, Canucks defeat Flames 3-2
RELATED STORY
Pouliot caps Pettersson's big night, Canucks beat Avs in OT
RELATED STORY
Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson drawing rave reviews
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us