Pettersson finishes hat trick in OT, Canucks beat Sens 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks held off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pettersson's second goal put Vancouver ahead 3-1 early in the third period, but Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, with Stone tying the game with 50 seconds left.

Pettersson won it by burying a 2-on-1 feed from Brock Boeser. Pettersson was named an All-Star for the first time earlier in the day. The 20-year-old rookie has 22 goals, including seven game-winners, through 37 games this season.

Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks, who are playing the fourth of a six-game trip. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots.

Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, who are mired in a six-game skid. Marcus Hogberg, making his third straight start, had 41 saves.

Pettersson scored on a power play five minutes into the third, but Ottawa made it a one-goal game midway through the period when Wolanin got his first of the season. The Senators pressed for the equalizer and got it in the final minute of regulation when Stone scored from in close.

NOTES: Alexander Edler had three assists for Vancouver, and Boeser had two. Earlier in the day, the Senators and Canucks made a trade when Ottawa sent away goalie Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and Ottawa's sixth-round pick in 2019 in exchange for goalie Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at Montreal on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

