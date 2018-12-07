×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Smith has 31 saves, Lindholm scores 2 as Flames top Wild 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Dec 2018, 10:38 IST
AP Image

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 31 saves, Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 2-0 on Thursday night.

Smith got his second shutout of the season and has won his past five games, including a victory in relief of David Rittich on Tuesday when Calgary rallied from 4-1 down to beat Columbus 9-6.

Lindholm got his 14th and 15th goals of the season and has 32 points in 29 games. His career high is 17 goals, reached with Carolina in 2014-15.

Johnny Gaudreau and captain Mark Giordano assisted on both goals.

Alex Stalock stopped 18 shots for the Wild.

Minnesota dropped to 1-2 on its trip to five Canadian cities, a first for the franchise.

Smith held off Minnesota on a pair of power-play chances in the second period and another to end the game.

Lindholm made it 2-0 at 1:13 of the third period when Gaudreau took a stretch pass from Giordano and dished the puck to him alone at the faceoff circle.

Minnesota won a first-period challenge of Lindholm's goal that was ruled offside, but Lindholm scored 50 seconds into the second frame on a 2-on-1 with Gaudreau.

Advertisement

The Flames improved to 13-2 this season when they score the first goal and are 3-0 in December.

NOTES: With two assists, Giordano reached 407 career points and moved past Lanny McDonald into 11th on Calgary's career list. ... Flames forward Michael Frolik (lower body) and defenseman Michael Stone (blood clot) and Juusu Valimaki (lower body) were scratched from the Flames lineup.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Edmonton on Friday.

Calgary: Hosts Nashville on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Monahan, Lindholm lead Flames past Blackhawks 3-2
RELATED STORY
Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Canucks 7-4
RELATED STORY
Monahan, Lindholm net 3rd-period goals, Flames top Leafs 3-1
RELATED STORY
Lindholm scores twice, Flames rally past Oilers 4-2
RELATED STORY
Backlund scores twice, Flames top Kings 4-1
RELATED STORY
Monahan, Lindholm lead Flames past Leafs 3-1
RELATED STORY
Rinaldo scores in 3rd, Predators beat Flames 5-3
RELATED STORY
Smith, Monahan lead Flames over Predators 3-0
RELATED STORY
Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
RELATED STORY
Gaudreau has 4 points, Flames rally past Blue Jackets 9-6
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us