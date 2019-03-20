The Latest: Cup champion Capitals to visit White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Washington Capitals' decision to visit the White House (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The White House confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals are scheduled to visit President Donald Trump on Monday.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump will welcome the Capitals to the White House on March 25.

The Capitals are continuing the NHL tradition of visiting the sitting president after some recent champions in other leagues have chosen not to. The Pittsburgh Penguins also saw Trump after winning the Stanley Cup in 2017.

4:15 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will get a chance to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Russian-born captain and playoff MVP and his teammates are continuing the NHL tradition of visiting the sitting president after some recent champions in other leagues have chosen not to.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed the Capitals' White House visit to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hadn't announced it. The Capitals are Washington's first champions in the four major North American sports leagues since the NFL's Redskins in 1992, also the last hometown pro team to visit the White House. The Capitals' visit was first reported by The Washington Post.

