Eagles coach Pederson tired of Wentz queries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    27 Aug 2018, 19:12 IST
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has had enough of the Carson Wentz questions.

Pederson has again made it clear that he has no update regarding the status of his quarterback as he works toward making a comeback from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered late last season.

Wentz was permitted to participate in 11-on-11 drills last week but still has not been cleared for contact, leaving the team unsure if he will be cleared in time for the Eagles' NFL opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 6.

"I don't know how many times I can answer this question," Pederson told reporters on Sunday. "When they clear him, he'll be cleared. 

"I'm not going to put myself in a box, I'm not going to put my quarterback in a box. I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to go out on a limb and I'm not going to say that.

"So either ask it a different way or otherwise you're going to get the same answer.

"He's getting evaluated every day, if that's what you want. He's part of the rehab process. He's getting evaluated at practice, he's getting evaluated by the medical team, he's getting treatment just like Jason Peters is, just like Darren Sproles is.

"You guys [the media] don't ask me about those guys."

Nick Foles could be set to lead Philadelphia again, having inspired their Super Bowl success last season. The 29-year-old has struggled for form in preseason.

